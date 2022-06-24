Britain faces fresh wave of transport strike chaos

A picket at the entrance to Waverley Station in Edinburgh yesterday, as train services in the UK continue to be disrupted in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Summer holiday plans in Britain are under threat from a fresh wave of airline and train strikes timed for the first week of the school break.

British Airways ground crew and baggage handlers at Heathrow Airport voted overwhelmingly yesterday for strikes over pay, with union officials insisting that the dates would be set for the last two weekends of July to “maximise leverage”.

Ministers believe the next round of RMT rail strikes will also target the school holidays after negotiations again broke down last night with no resolution. Sources inside the UK’s department for transport (DfT) said the unions were planning a new round of strikes for the final week of July to coincide with the start of the summer holidays and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The BA strikes could take place in a fortnight, but union officials said the walkout would be “aimed at the first week of the school holidays”.

The airline operates about 600 flights a day from Heathrow, half the airport’s capacity. The dispute, affecting 700 members of the Unite and GMB unions, is over BA’s refusal to reinstate a 10pc pay rise to ground crew who were docked wages during the pandemic. The airline is instead offering a one-off payment for this year only.

The unions said “holidaymakers face massive disruption” but blamed it on “the pig-headedness of British Airways”.

The Heathrow strike could lead to a repeat of the scenes during the half-term holiday, when airports were overwhelmed. A cap on flights at Gatwick will mean as many as 10,000 services being scrapped. Coupled with a shutdown on the trains, the BA strike is also likely to worsen road congestion.

Downing Street expressed its alarm at yet another transport strike but insisted the dispute was out of its control.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said: “This is obviously a matter for British Airways and the unions and we would strongly encourage both to come together to find a settlement.”

A DfT source said that strikes at the end of July could scupper family holidays.

Ministers are also concerned that the next round of train strikes could be timed to coincide with the Commonwealth Games, which are taking place between July 28 and August 8.

“It would be a tragedy if the Commonwealth Games, an event meant to bring people together, was sabotaged by a deliberately timed strike,” a government source said.

The prospect of further travel chaos came on the second of three days of national rail strikes after 40,000 RMT members walked out in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)