Britain enters a 10 day period of national mourning on Friday following death of Queen Elizabeth

Britain's Queen Elizabeth pictured waiting in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience

Britain enters a 10 day period of national mourning on Friday, after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The British monarch died on Thursday aged 96, hours after Buckingham Palace announced she was under medical supervision.

An official period of mourning will have an impact on a number of institutions over the coming days, as the UK formally pays its respects to the country’s longest serving monarch.

The new British Prime Minister Liz Truss will lead MPs’ tributes on Friday afternoon, and the House of Commons will sit on Saturday to allow as many as possible to offer their respects.

There will be no government policy announcements or speeches during the period of mourning, but the day-to-day business of government - such as the provision of services and publication of statistics and factual information - will continue.

Public-facing civil servants will be told to wear sombre dress, with those taking part in ceremonial events wearing mourning dress.

While schools will not close their doors, it will be made clear that they can make arrangements to acknowledge set moments during the period of mourning should they wish to.

Ms Truss chaired a meeting on Thursday evening of ministers whose departments will be involved in the ceremonial leading up to the Queen’s funeral, including defence secretary Ben Wallace, as well as operational police commanders and members of the Royal Household.

There will be regular ministerial meetings during the mourning period chaired by Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi.

Lights are set to be dimmed across Britain and abroad following the death of the Queen.

Theatres across the UK and landmarks including the Eiffel Tower are set to switch off their lights as a mark of respect.

Meanwhile in other developments:

– Camilla automatically became the Queen, as the wife of the King.

– William, as the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, is the heir to the throne, and Kate is the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

– The new King is expected to address the nation on television on Friday evening.

– An Accession Council – the formal proclamation of Charles as King – will take place on Saturday.



