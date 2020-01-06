Brexit weakness cost Labour, Starmer admits

British Labour leadership favourite and shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer admits his party "should have taken a stronger position one way or the other" on Brexit.

Mr Starmer said voters had wanted "clarity" on the issue, which the Labour Party did not provide, and that not enough was done by the party to "knock down" the Tories' 'Get Brexit Done' message.

He added that, if he was to become Labour's new leader, he would deliver the "fundamental change" needed.

Mr Starmer hopes his leadership chances will not be hampered because he backed another referendum, which some critics have accused of playing a role in Labour's disastrous election.

