Brexit latest: Jeremy Hunt appointed British Foreign Secretary following Boris Johnson's resignation

British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Jeremy Hunt as foreign minister on Monday after predecessor Boris Johnson resigned in protest at the government's plans for a close trading relationship with the European Union.

"The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP as Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs," May's office said in a statement.

Mr Hunt had served as Health and Social Care Secretary prior to his appointment as Foreign Secretary, Matt Hancock will now take up that position.

Press Association