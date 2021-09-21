Brexit falls flat: Britain’s soft drink makers have just days of carbon dioxide left

The British Soft Drinks Association has said manufacturers have "only a few days" of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can't import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit.

The gas is also used to stun animals before slaughter and in meat packaging, with that industry also warning it could run out within five days.

In the latest sign of how a widespread shortage of CO2 is causing shock waves in Britain's food and drink sector, most carbon dioxide suppliers aren't scheduling deliveries earlier than 24 hours in advance, which means manufacturers have no visibility on stock levels or when they will receive their next batch, the trade group said in a statement Monday.

The UK also can't rely on imports from Europe as a Dutch plant it sources CO2 from is prioritizing EU clients and the Norwegian plant is shortly due to close for maintenance for up to two weeks, the group said.

Supplies of CO2 have been hit in Britain after fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings Inc. responded last week to surging natural gas prices by closing UK plants that make carbon dioxide as a byproduct. Rival Yara International ASA is also curtailing European capacity. The knock-on effect on the food and drink industry has been sudden and dramatic as the gas is used in a number of ways from stunning pigs and chickens for slaughter to extending the shelf life of products and producing carbonated drinks.

The shortages are compounding an already fraught UK food supply chain that has been battling to keep shelves stocked due to a lack of warehouse workers and truck drivers as a result of Brexit and the pandemic.

The trade association's warning comes a few hours after AG Barr Plc, which produces carbonated drinks including Scotland's Irn-Bru, warned that its production could be impacted if the situation worsens across Europe. The Scotsman newspaper earlier reported that supplies of the orange-colored drink were at risk.

The UK has been hit by a shortage of carbon dioxide before in 2018 when operators closed production facilities down for maintenance. This time's different, the British Soft Drinks Association said, with two of the biggest fertilizer plants that supply carbon dioxide ceasing operations indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group has warned.

The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. CO2's solid form is dry ice, which is used in food deliveries.

The CO2 crisis has compounded an acute shortage of truck drivers in the UK, which has been blamed on the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit.

"My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

With no CO2, a meat processor cannot operate, he said.

"The animals have to stay on farm. They'll cause farmers on the farm huge animal welfare problems and British pork and British poultry will disappear off the shelves," Allen said.

"We're two weeks away from seeing some real impacts on the shelves," he said, adding that poultry could start disappearing from shops even sooner.

Allen said the government was working to try and resolve the issue and might be able to persuade fertiliser producer CF Industries to re-start its UK plants.

Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said he met CF Industries CEO Tony Will on Sunday to explore ways to secure CO2 supplies.

"Work is ongoing ... to ensure that those sectors which are impacted by this ... have appropriate contingency plans in place to ensure that there is minimal disruption," he told parliament.