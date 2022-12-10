| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Brexit: 65pc of British voters say EU withdrawal has gone badly, poll finds

Anti-Brexit campaigners wave Union and European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament, London. File phote Expand

Close

Anti-Brexit campaigners wave Union and European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament, London. File phote

Anti-Brexit campaigners wave Union and European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament, London. File phote

Anti-Brexit campaigners wave Union and European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament, London. File phote

Adam Forrest

Two in three Britons believe Brexit has gone badly, a poll has found – the highest level of negativity since former prime minister Boris Johnson’s trade deal come into force at the start of 2021.

Some 65pc of voters think Brexit was going badly and only 21pc said it is going well, the latest Opinium survey found.

Most Watched

Privacy