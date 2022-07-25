Breast cancer: New blood test detects cancer cells sooner than mammograms

A blood test has been hailed as a “gamechanger” for detecting early-stage breast cancer sooner than mammograms.

About 5ml of blood is drawn for processing to see if circulating tumour cells (CTCs) can be spotted.

Even in tiny amounts, the presence of CTCs in the blood is an accurate sign of a cancerous tumour at its early stages.

Doctors hope that the test will lead to early detection of breast cancer, especially among younger women who are not invited for their first mammogram until the age of 50.

Unlike mammography, which uses X-ray machinery, the Trucheck test can be done with minimal resources.

The test has been found to detect 92pc of breast cancers – five percentage points more than via mammograms.

For stage 1 breast cancer, its accuracy was 89pc.

Even for stage 0, where pre-cancerous lesions could develop into the disease, the test identified 70pc of cases.

Its rate of success was found to be higher at later stages of breast cancer, according to the case-controlled study involving blood samples from 9,632 healthy women and another 548 with breast cancer.

It identified 96pc of cases where the women had stage 2 breast cancer.

It also identified 100pc of cases of stage 3 or stage 4 breast cancer, which is when tumours have spread elsewhere in the body and there are more CTCs in the blood.

There were no false positives – where a test shows a case of cancer where none actually exists – although another study found a handful.

Around one in 10 positive mammogram X-rays are false positives.

Breast cancer surgeon Professor Kefah Mokbel, who was involved in the research and works at the London Breast Institute at the Princess Grace Hospital, said that the blood test could be a “gamechanger” because it “could transform breast cancer screening”.

Dr Tim Crook, of the private hospital The London Clinic, which is offering the test to patients, said the test could replace mammograms.

He added the test might be a solution to the “massive problem of late diagnosis of cancer”.

He said that the test might even eventually be used to screen for multiple cancers in one person using a single blood sample.

The blood test results have been published in the journal Cancers.