Breaches of Covid rules ‘would have been obvious’ to Boris Johnson, partygate inquiry says

The Commons Privileges Committee is investigating whether the former prime minister lied to MPs with his partygate denials

Boris Johnson at a gathering in Downing Street during lockdown. Photo: PA Media. Expand

Boris Johnson at a gathering in Downing Street during lockdown. Photo: PA Media.

Sam Blewett, Gavin Cordon and Sophie Wingate

Evidence strongly suggests breaches of coronavirus rules would have been “obvious” to Boris Johnson during partygate, the inquiry into whether he lied to MPs with his denials has said.

The cross-party Privileges Committee said the Commons may have been misled at least four times, as it set up a live showdown with the former prime minister later this month.

