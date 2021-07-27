Boys (14) guilty of knife murder of 13-year-old Oliver

In England, two 14-year-old boys have been found guilty of murdering a teenage boy who was “lured” to a park in Reading and fatally stabbed.

Oliver Stephens, (13) known as Olly, was killed at Bugs Bottom field in Emmer Green, in the Berkshire town, on January 3.

Reading Crown Court previously heard that Olly was convinced to go to the park by a 14-year-old girl, where he was then “ambushed” by the two boys and stabbed to death.

The girl and the older of the teenage boys had both previously admitted manslaughter.

None of the three can be named for legal reasons.

The court heard both of the male attackers had “grievances” with Olly, while the girl is said to have described any violence against him as “karma” in the run-up to his death.

In a statement issued through police after his death, Olly’s family described him as “an enigma” who “could get his own way with a wry smile and a cheeky grin”.

They added: “An Olly-sized hole has been left in our hearts.”

And yesterday afternoon, after the jury found the two boys guilty of murder after deliberating for just over 18 hours, the family said: “Today is a sad day, so many young lives and the lives of their families have been devastated by this callous and cold-hearted act. Knife crime needs to stop. Now.”

The older boy was further found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

The attackers left Olly with stab wounds to the chest and back after a short scuffle at the scene.

The younger boy, who was 13 at the time, used a knife to stab Olly while the older boy was fighting with him, the court previously heard.

The younger boy had admitted perverting the course of justice by disposing of clothing worn at the time of the killing, while the older boy admitted the same offence for deleting information from his mobile phone.

Jurors were told they had shared several messages on Snapchat in the days leading up to Olly’s death, which demonstrated hostility towards him.

The girl said in one message to one of the defendants: “Karma – he (Olly) deserves all of this.”

The older boy also said: “I actually hate the kid with a passion – if I was to see him right now I’d probably end up killing him.”

Alison Morgan QC, prosecuting, had said Olly was “unknowingly walking into an ambush”.

Ms Morgan QC said: “(The girl) lured Olly to the location of the attack, in a place called Bugs Bottom, and she lured him to allow the attack to be carried out by the two defendants.

“The defendants were motivated by perceived grievances with Olly.”

A woman said in a witness statement a number of punches were thrown, although the boys acknowledged Olly was getting the better of the fight.

During the fight the younger boy stepped in and stabbed Olly. The three teenagers will be sentenced at a later date.



