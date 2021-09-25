Boy arrested on suspicion of raping 15-year-old in sea at Bournemouth

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old girl in the sea at Bournemouth beach in July.

His arrest follows a nationwide public appeal in the UK and the release of an e-fit, a computer-generated image resembling the attacker, on BBC One’s Crimewatch Live.

The attack was reported to have taken place on the afternoon of 18 July, when the girl was playing with a ball with friends in the sea. The ball landed in front of the teenage boy, who then began speaking with the girl, before throwing the ball back to her friends.

He then allegedly pulled her out into deeper water and raped her.

The boy, who is from Warwickshire, remains in police custody. Previously investigators believed that he might have been from Birmingham.

A statement released by the Dorset Police on Friday said: “Detectives investigating the reported rape of a teenage girl at Bournemouth beach have arrested a teenage boy.

“It was reported that around 4pm on Sunday 18 July 2021 a 15-year-old girl was with friends in the sea near the Oceanarium when she began talking to a teenage boy. The boy allegedly pulled her out deeper into the sea, where he is reported to have raped her.

“Detectives from Dorset’s Major Crime Investigation Team launched an investigation into the incident.

“Following enquiries, including an e-fit appeal and televised appeal on BBC One show Crime Watch Live, a 17-year-old boy from Warwickshire has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is assisting detectives with their enquiries.”

Previously, Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour of the Major Crime Investigation team said that forensic evidence had been obtained as part of the investigation, which would allow police to rule out anyone who was not involved in the attack.