Boy and girl (15) in court charged with ‘brutal’ murder of transgender teen Brianna Ghey

The death of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey was “extremely brutal and punishing”, a court has been told.

Two teenagers charged with the 16-year-old’s murder appeared in court yesterday morning and were remanded in youth detention by a district judge.

The 15-year-old girl from Warrington and 15-year-old boy from Leigh were not required to enter pleas to the charge at Chester Magistrates’ Court, which sat as a youth court.

Brianna, from Birchwood, in Warrington, was found with stab wounds by members of the public as she lay dying on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Prosecutor Leanne Gallagher told the court Brianna’s death was “extremely brutal and punishing”.

During the 15-minute hearing, the mother and father of the 15-year-old girl broke down in tears as their daughter was brought into the dock.

Wearing grey tracksuit top and bottoms, the two teenagers spoke only to confirm their names and addresses. District Judge Jack McGarva, appearing via videolink, remanded the pair in youth detention accommodation until their next appearance at Liverpool Crown Court tomorrow..

On Tuesday night, candlelit vigils were held across the country for the teenager. The vigils, organised by members of the transgender community, were held in Liverpool and Bristol.

In the coming days, vigils are due to be held in cities around the UK including Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds.

Additional events are planned in Aberdeen, Reading, Plymouth, Brighton, Belfast, London and York.

Brianna’s relatives have paid tribute to their “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”, describing her as a “larger-than-life character”.

They added: “Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

Donations on a crowdfunding page set up for Brianna’s family have reached nearly £87,000 (€98,000). (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)