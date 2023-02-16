| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Boy and girl (15) in court charged with ‘brutal’ murder of transgender teen Brianna Ghey

Brianna Ghey (16) was found was found with stab wounds by members of the public. Photo: Family handout/Warrington Police/PA Wire Expand

Close

Brianna Ghey (16) was found was found with stab wounds by members of the public. Photo: Family handout/Warrington Police/PA Wire

Brianna Ghey (16) was found was found with stab wounds by members of the public. Photo: Family handout/Warrington Police/PA Wire

Brianna Ghey (16) was found was found with stab wounds by members of the public. Photo: Family handout/Warrington Police/PA Wire

Will Bolton

The death of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey was “extremely brutal and punishing”, a court has been told.

Two teenagers charged with the 16-year-old’s murder appeared in court yesterday morning and were remanded in youth detention by a district judge.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Most Watched

Privacy