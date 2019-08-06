Boy (6) 'thrown from 10th floor of gallery'

A six-year-old boy was in "critical but stable" condition after he was reportedly thrown from the 10th floor of London's Tate Modern art gallery.

Witnesses heard a woman shouting "Where's my son? Where's my son?" after the young boy was allegedly thrown from the 10th floor, landing with a "loud bang" on a fifth-floor roof, a witness said.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody. There was nothing to suggest that he knew the child, police said.

Nancy Barnfield said she was at the 10th-floor viewing gallery, which offers panoramic views of London, at the time of the incident. She said she heard a "loud bang" and then saw a woman screaming: "Where's my son? Where's my son?"

The drop from the 10th floor to the fifth-floor roof was estimated to be about 30 metres.

The boy was treated at the scene before he was airlifted to a London hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said "officers continue to work hard to establish the circumstances".

It added that the young boy "is now in a critical but stable condition in hospital".

The Tate Modern reopened yesterday, but the viewing platform remained closed.

Irish Independent