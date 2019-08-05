Boy (6) thrown from 10th floor of art gallery

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was thrown from a 10th floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London.

The victim is in a critical condition in hospital after being found on a fifth floor roof, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 17-year-old male suspect had remained with members of the public on the 10th floor viewing platform after the incident yesterday afternoon, the force said. They added there is nothing to suggest that he is known to the victim.

Officers had been called to the gallery at around 2.40pm and the child was treated at the scene before being flown to hospital by London's Air Ambulance. Visitors reported on social media not being allowed in or out of the gallery while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Scotland Yard said members of the public are helping police with witness statements and visitors to the gallery have been allowed to leave.

Admin worker Nancy Barnfield (47), of Rochdale, was with a friend and their children when her friend heard a "loud bang".

She turned around and saw a woman screaming "where's my son, where's my son?"

Members of the public quickly gathered around a man who was nearby, she said.

