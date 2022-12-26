| 5.2°C Dublin

Boy (4) dies at Center Parcs on Christmas Eve

Stock image: Center Parcs Expand

Bronwen Weatherby

UK police have said they are working alongside a coroner to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of a four-year-old boy at a Center Parcs resort on Christmas Eve.

Officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat, Wiltshire, to assist the South West Ambulance Service after the incident happened at around 11am on December 24.

