Boy (4) dies after incident in Center Parcs resort

A four-year-old boy has died following an incident at a Center Parcs resort, police said.

Wiltshire Police said officers had attended the leisure complex at Longleat, Wiltshire in support of the South West Ambulance Service on Christmas Eve morning.

