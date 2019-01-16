Boy (3) crushed to death by car seat 'for making noise', court told

A boy (3) was crushed to death when his mother's boyfriend deliberately pushed his car seat backwards after becoming annoyed at the noise he was making, a court has heard.

Alfie Lamb had been placed in the rear footwell of an Audi A4 car by his mother Adrian Hoare (23) as they set off on a journey from their Croydon home last February.

But the boy was squashed when her boyfriend, Stephen Waterson (25), became angry at the "noise and fuss" he was making and twice pushed his electric-powered seat back. Alfie was suffocated and suffered brain damage, eventually dying of "crush asphyxia".

Ms Hoare and Mr Waterson have both denied manslaughter at the Old Bailey in London. (© Daily Telegraph London)

