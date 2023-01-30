| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Boy, 16, to appear in court charged with murder of teenage girl

Holly Newton died in Hexham on Friday (Family handout) Expand

Close

Holly Newton died in Hexham on Friday (Family handout)

Holly Newton died in Hexham on Friday (Family handout)

Holly Newton died in Hexham on Friday (Family handout)

Ted Hennessey

A 16-year-old boy is set to appear in court charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Northumberland.

Holly Newton, 15, of Haltwhistle, was found injured in the Priestpopple area of Hexham shortly after 5.10pm on Friday and later died in hospital.

Most Watched

Privacy