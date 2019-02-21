News Britain

Thursday 21 February 2019

Boy (16) found guilty of abducting, raping and murdering Alesha MacPahil (6)

Alesha MacPhail Photo: Facebook
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of abducting, raping and murdering six-year-old Alesha MacPhail.

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow took three hours to find the teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, guilty unanimously, following a nine-day trial.

Alesha's body was found in woods on the Isle of Bute on July 2 last year, hours after she was reported missing from the house her father shared with his parents and partner on the island, where the schoolgirl was staying for part of the school holidays.

Toni McLachlan partner of Robert MacPhail (behind), father of Alesha MacPhail, outside the High Court in Glasgow where a 16 year old is on trial for the murder of the six year old. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Toni McLachlan partner of Robert MacPhail (behind), father of Alesha MacPhail, outside the High Court in Glasgow where a 16 year old is on trial for the murder of the six year old. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Press Association

