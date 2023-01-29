| 9.8°C Dublin

Boy, 16, charged with murder over fatal stabbing of teenage girl

Holly Newton, 15, of Haltwhistle, was found injured in the Priestpopple area of Hexham on Friday afternoon and later died in hospital.

Holly Newton (15) was murdered on Friday. Expand

Close

Ted Hennessey

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Northumberland.

Holly Newton, 15, of Haltwhistle, was found injured in the Priestpopple area of Hexham shortly after 5.10pm on Friday and later died in hospital.

