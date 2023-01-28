Boy (16) arrested on suspicion of murdering girl (15) who was stabbed to death

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Northumberland.

Northumbria Police were called shortly after 5.10pm on Friday to a report of a teenage boy and girl injured in the Priestpopple area of Hexham.

Emergency services attended where the boy and girl - aged 16 and 15 respectively - suffered serious injuries "consistent with having been caused by a bladed article".

They were both taken to hospital, where the girl died later that evening - the boy suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The force said: "Both of their families are being supported by specially-trained officers at this devastating time.

"An investigation was launched, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault, and later on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

"Our thoughts are with all loved ones at this awful time, and we are supporting them in every way we can.

"We are determined to find out what happened & bring anyone involved to justice. "