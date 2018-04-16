A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead in a park.

A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead in a park.

Boy (14) in court charged with rape and murder of 14-year-old girl found dead in park

Viktorija Sokolova was discovered by a member of the public in West Park, Wolverhampton, at about 7am on Thursday last week.

The Lithuanian-born youngster was reported missing on Wednesday but was pronounced dead the following day, after suffering a blunt force trauma to the head. A 16-year-old boy spoke only to confirm his name, age and address at a five-minute hearing at Dudley Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Forensic police at the scene in West Park, Wolverhampton, where 14-year-old Viktorija Sokolova's body was found. Photo: PA Wire

A second teenage boy, aged 17, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been bailed pending further investigation. Viktorija's family paid tribute to her, saying she was "like a little angel" and "she made our lives so colourful and full of meaning".

They added: "You will be living in our hearts, soul and mind forever. Goodbye our little angel." The teenager was remanded into secure youth detention accommodation until a further hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

Tribute left in West Park, Wolverhampton, where 14-year-old Viktorija Sokolova's body was found. Photo: Josh Payne/PA Wire

West Park remained closed while a comprehensive forensic examination continued.

Press Association