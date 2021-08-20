Boy (13) dies from suspected drugs overdose in Bournemouth

A teenager has been arrested after a 13-year-old boy died from a suspected drugs overdose.

Mehmet Altun died in hospital after being admitted on Thursday evening having fallen ill in Bournemouth.

Dorset Police said officers awaited the results of a post-mortem examination but believe Mehmet died from a drugs overdose.

A 14-year-old boy from Bournemouth has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a Class A controlled drug and is helping officers with their inquiries.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a very tragic incident with such a young life being lost and my thoughts go out to Mehmet’s family and friends.

“Officers are making inquiries into the circumstances of Mehmet’s death. A post-mortem examination has not yet taken place, but we currently suspect that he died of a drugs overdose.

“We believe that Mehmet went out with his bike for a while between approximately 12.10pm and 1.45pm. The bike is described as an orange/red mountain bike with two different types of wheels.

“I am hoping that somebody saw him during that time and can help us establish where he went and whether he met up with anyone.

“Anyone with information that might help our investigation is urged to contact us.

“I would like to stress that it has not been confirmed yet why Mehmet died. However, I would like to use this opportunity to remind everyone of our advice.

“Anyone thinking of taking substances, please think again. You can never be sure what you are taking when you use illegal substances and the side-effects are unpredictable and potentially may have tragic consequences.”