Thursday 1 November 2018

Boy (13) arrested after nine woman were sexually assaulted


(Stock photo)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested by detectives investigating a spate of sexual assaults.

It comes after nine women were subjected to unwanted sexual touching over a five-week period in east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The boy was bailed until late November pending further inquiries after attending a police station on Thursday.

The attacks were particularly clustered around Blackwall Way, in Poplar, and took place in the evening between September 6 and October 11.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area to reassure the public.

Anyone walking alone, particularly women, were urged to remain alert.

