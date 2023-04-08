| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

latest Boy (12) to appear in court today charged with murder of grandmother

Marcia Grant (South Yorkshire Police/PA) Expand
Floral tributes left outside a house on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA) Expand

Close

Marcia Grant (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

Marcia Grant (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

Floral tributes left outside a house on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)

Floral tributes left outside a house on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)

/

Marcia Grant (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

Tom Wilkinson

A 12-year-old boy who has been charged with murdering a 60-year-old “pillar of her community” will appear in court today.

South Yorkshire Police said the boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, will appear before Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday charged with murdering grandmother Marcia Grant, who was hit by a car.

Most Watched

Privacy