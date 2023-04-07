| 11.4°C Dublin

Floral tributes left outside a house on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA) Expand

Floral tributes left outside a house on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)

Tom Wilkinson

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a 60-year-old “pillar of her community” who was hit by a car.

South Yorkshire Police said the boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, will appear before Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday charged with murdering grandmother Marcia Grant.

