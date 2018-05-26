Boy (11) arrested on suspicion of raping boy (7)
An 11-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of raping a seven-year-old boy in a Dorset village.
The alleged attack took place while the younger child was playing near his home in Wool, on Monday.
His mother said she became suspicious after he came in “subdued and withdrawn” and with his clothes in disarray.
“Normally he’s really lively but, at the moment, he's just really quiet and withdrawn. He's not the same. We have been so distressed by this,” she said, according to the Dorset Echo.
She added that he had only been out of view, around a corner, for a short time.
Neither of the children can be identified for legal reasons.
In a statement, Dorset Police confirmed they were investigating.
A spokesman said: "It was reported that the incident occurred on Monday May 14 at an outside location. The victim – a seven-year-old boy – is being supported by specially-trained officers.
"An 11-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of rape and has been released under investigation to allow officers to establish the full circumstances around the incident."
Independent News Service