Boy (10) dies after dog attack at house in South Wales

A 10-year-old boy has died following reports of a dog attack near Caerphilly in Wales.

Armed police were called to an address in Pentwyn at 3.55pm on Monday, accompanied by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

They confirmed a child had died at the scene.

The dog was destroyed by firearms officers and no other animals were involved in the incident, Gwent Police said.

Caerphilly County Borough councillor Steve Skivens told Wales Online that his wife had noticed a large police presence in the area.

He said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the young man who has lost his life.

“We would also like to extend our thoughts to all the emergency services who attended the incident. Unfortunately an animal had to be put down.

“We await the details from the police. It’s a tragic, tragic loss of a young life.”

Lindsay Geoffrey Whittle, a councillor in the area, told the news website the community was “in total shock”.

He added: “We are all thinking of [the child’s] loved ones.

“It’s absolutely tragic, heart-breaking.”

Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said: “Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work.

“You may have also seen an increased presence earlier today while officers were attending the incident, but please do not be alarmed.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”





