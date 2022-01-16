Boris’s wife broke Covid rules at party for friend’s engagement

Carrie Johnson, the British prime minister’s wife, was photographed breaking Covid social distancing rules days after the public was warned that it was “critical” to follow the guidance, The Sunday Telegraph can disclose.

Despite Boris Johnson’s warning that “you should keep your distance from anyone you don’t live with”, Mrs Johnson, (33), was pictured embracing a close friend while the pair celebrated the friend’s engagement at a private members’ club in the West End.

The pair seemingly share a joke as they pose for the camera sitting next to each other on a sofa on the club’s outdoor roof terrace. Mrs Johnson appears to have her arm around the friend, Anna Pinder, and one of her legs draped over her leg. Ms Pinder’s hands are clasped together in her lap.

The embrace, seemingly initiated by Mrs Johnson, stands in stark contrast to the isolation described by members of the public angered by earlier allegations of parties being held at No 10 despite Covid restrictions.

Those who have criticised the Johnsons and No 10 staff over previous revelations include a young woman who abided by guidance preventing her from hugging her grandmother at her mother’s funeral.

At the time, in Sept 2020, ministers had warned that Britain was facing a second wave of infections, and the law prevented people from gathering groups of more than six, other than for education, work, weddings and funerals. But the prime minister, together with senior ministers and health officials, had stressed that adhering to separate social distancing guidance was key to slowing the spread of Covid and avoiding a second national lockdown.

The guidance included remaining two metres apart from those in other households where possible, or one metre with extra precautions in place, such as meeting outdoors.

Last night a spokesman for Mrs Johnson said: “Mrs Johnson was one of a group of six seated outside celebrating a friend’s engagement.

“Mrs Johnson regrets the momentary lapse in judgment in briefly hugging her friend for a photograph.”

The disclosure of Mrs Johnson breaking social distancing guidance emerges as the prime minister awaits the outcome of the inquiry by Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, into a series of apparently illicit parties held by staff at Downing Street.

The disclosures have rocked the government and left MPs facing a barrage of emails and letters from constituents and party members furious that many in No 10 appeared to have routinely broken rules that Mr Johnson was warning the public to follow in order to avoid prolonged restrictions and prevent the NHS being overwhelmed.

Last week Downing Street apologised to Buckingham Palace over two “deeply regrettable” parties held on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral.

Mrs Johnson has previously been dragged into claims of a culture in No 10 in which Covid rules were ignored or overlooked. Her spokesman’s statement is the first time she has admitted flouting any rules.

Last month, a photograph emerged showing Mrs Johnson sitting at a table with the prime minister, Martin Reynolds, his principal private secretary, and Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s then senior adviser, in the Downing Street garden, with wine and cheese. No 10 said a “work meeting” was taking place.

The prime minister’s wife was also said to have attended the May 2020 gathering in the Downing Street garden that was attended by Mr Johnson and forms the centre of Ms Gray’s inquiry.

Sources have reportedly claimed that she was drinking with Henry Newman, a senior aide to the prime minister and a close friend of Mrs Johnson. No 10 have declined to comment on the claim, saying the nature and attendees of the party is being examined by Ms Gray.

It has also been claimed that Mrs Johnson, who is head of communications at a wildlife charity, hosted a party in the flat above No 11 Downing Street that she shared with the prime minister and their two children — an allegation described by Mr Johnson’s spokesman as “total nonsense”.

Mrs Johnson, a former communications director of the Conservative Party, is said to advise the prime minister on an informal basis, on issues from animal welfare to the appointment of advisers and ministers — although No 10 has said claims that she played a central role were “incorrect”.

She has her own adviser funded by the Conservative Party.

Mrs Johnson attended an engagement party for Ms Pinder, a friend from their time at Godolphin and Latymer, a private school in west London, on Sept 17 2020 at the Conduit, a private members’ club in Covent Garden. Ms Pinder, a trained chef, who co-wrote a recipe book, posted that the pair were celebrating, days after she became engaged.

Last year, she was pictured leaving through the front door of No 10, having been one of 30 guests at a party in the Downing Street garden to celebrate Mrs Johnson’s marriage to the prime minister earlier that day.

Three days before Ms Pinder posted the photograph with Mrs Johnson on her Instagram account, the prime minister had tightened Covid restrictions in response to rising cases of the virus.

A statement issued by the government on September 9, when the new rules were announced, warned: “This is not the time for complacency; we have seen big increases in the spread of the virus in Europe and other countries.”

The statement said it was “critical that everybody observes the following key behaviours” — one of which was to “stay 2 metres apart from people you do not live with where possible, or 1 metre with extra precautions in place”.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on that day, Mr Johnson said: “If we are to beat the virus then everyone, at all times, should limit social contact as much as possible and minimise interactions with other households.

“It is safer to meet outdoors and you should keep your distance from anyone you don’t live with, even if they are close friends or family... By bearing down on social contact, [we] can keep schools and businesses open.”

