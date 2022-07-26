‘Boris wants to carry on as PM,’ says the politician campaigning to keep Johnson in office

Boris Johnson has told a former Conservative Party treasurer campaigning to keep him in office that he “does not want to resign” as British prime minister.

Over lunch at Chequers on Friday Mr Johnson also told Peter Cruddas that he “wants to fight the next general election as leader of the party”, Mr Cruddas said.

The pair discussed Mr Cruddas’s ‘Bring Back Boris’ campaign calling for a second vote among Tory grassroots to confirm whether they accept Mr Johnson’s resignation.

In just seven days, more than 10,000 party members have backed the campaign for a poll to confirm the decision by Tory MPs to force him out.

There was no ambiguity in Boris’s views. He definitely does not want to resign

Mr Cruddas said Mr Johnson had told him he was “enjoying following” his petition and “rooting for your campaign to succeed”.

He added: “There was no ambiguity in Boris’s views. He definitely does not want to resign. He wants to carry on and he believes that, with the membership behind him, he can.”

Mr Johnson’s reported comments will align him with what appears to be significant support among the Tory party rank-and-file members.

It raises the possibility that more members might sign the petition to keep Mr Johnson at No 10 than vote for either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss in the party’s leadership election. Conservatives have been signing at a rate of nearly 2,000 a day since the petition was launched last week.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson could serve in a Liz Truss cabinet, a minister and close ally of hers has indicated.

Expand Close Boris Johnson could serve in a Liz Truss cabinet, a minister and close ally of hers has indicated. Photo: James Manning / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Boris Johnson could serve in a Liz Truss cabinet, a minister and close ally of hers has indicated. Photo: James Manning

James Cleverly, the Education Secretary, said Mr Johnson is an “incredibly talented politician”. He said he would be “comfortable” with this as long as Ms Truss is. Mr Cleverly said: “I’ve worked with him for years. I continue to regard him as an incredibly effective politician.”

However, Mr Cleverly told Sky News that it is “not for me to start dictating to Liz who she puts in her cabinet”. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]