Boris 'unleashes hounds' on BBC

It was reported last night that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "unleashing the hounds" at the top of British broadcasting - by offering two of the top jobs in British television to two outspoken critics of the BBC.

The London Times reported that Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, is Johnson's pick to take up the chairmanship of broadcasting regulator Ofcom. Dacre will want to crack down on alleged bias at the BBC.

Lord Moore, the former Daily Telegraph editor, who has in the past condemned the criminalisation of those who refuse to pay the BBC licence fee, has been asked by Johnson to take up the post of BBC chairman.

A source close to Johnson said: "This is part of a process of the prime minister putting Brexit allies in key positions."

However, the failure to advertise the BBC role has caused an uproar, as the appointment of its chairman is supposed to be an open process.

Sunday Independent