Boris says nothing about his domestic row with girlfriend

Boris Johnson, the favourite to be the next UK prime minister, yesterday claimed Tory Party members were not interested in why police were called to investigate concerns for the welfare of a woman in his home.

Early on Friday, police were called to Johnson's home after neighbours heard a loud altercation between him and his girlfriend.

Johnson, who is currently divorcing his second wife, declined to answer questions about the incident at a hustings event in Birmingham, saying party members would rather hear his plans for the UK than about the incident.

"I don't think [audience members] want to hear about that kind of thing, unless I'm wrong," Johnson said when asked about the incident, to applause from the audience. "I think what they want to hear is what my plans are for the country and for my party."

Johnson also said that people had a right to ask questions about his character, and said his record in office showed he had the right character to be prime minister.

Police had been called to an address in south London where Johnson lives with his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds.

"The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour," the police said in a statement on Friday evening. "Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well."

"There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action," the statement said.

Symonds could not be reached for comment.

The Guardian, which first reported the story, said an unidentified neighbour had heard a woman screaming followed by "slamming and banging". At one point Symonds could be heard telling Johnson to "get off me" and "get out of my flat".

Neighbours told reporters that they had recorded the altercation from inside their flat out of concern for Symonds. On the recording Johnson can be heard refusing to leave the flat and using a swear word to tell Symonds to get off his laptop. Crashing sounds can also be heard, the newspaper said.

Symonds is heard saying Johnson had ruined a sofa with red wine. "You just don't care for anything because you're spoilt. You have no care for money or anything," Symonds is quoted as saying.

Despite a series of scandals in the past and criticism about his attention to detail, Brexit supporter Johnson has dominated the race to replace Theresa May. After a series of ballots to whittle down the race to two candidates, 160,000 Tory Party members will now chose either Johnson and Jeremy Hunt as their next leader - and thus the next British prime minister.

