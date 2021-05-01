Boris Johnson’s phone number listed online for 15 years

The British government has downplayed allegations of a security risk after it was reported yesterday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s mobile phone number was openly available on the internet for 15 years.

Celebrity website Popbitch revealed that the number was on a think-tank press release from 2006, when Mr Johnson was an opposition lawmaker and the Conservative Party’s higher education spokesman.

Callers to the number yesterday heard an automated message saying that the phone was “switched off” and asking callers to try later or to send a text message.

The government denied there was a security lapse.

Home Office minister Victoria Atkins insisted that Mr Johnson “knows his responsibilities when it comes to national security” and she criticised media for revealing the fact that the number was in the public domain.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that “as far as I’m aware, all security protocols have been followed”.

“Part of what makes the prime minister special is that he is an incredibly approachable individual."

But former National Security Adviser Peter Ricketts said that if the number was widely available, it could be used for eavesdropping by hostile nations “and possibly other non-state actors".

Mr Johnson is already facing questions about his text and WhatsApp exchanges with business leaders and lobbyists.

He has denied doing anything wrong when he exchanged text messages with industrialist James Dyson last year and promised he would “fix” the tax rules for Mr Dyson if he agreed to make ventilators for the NHS.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson insisted he is “laser-focused” on delivering people’s priorities as he faced the prospect of yet another probe into the funding of his Downing Street flat. Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone has been asked to investigate his conduct over the issue.

Labour MP Margaret Hodge, has asked for the new inquiry.

Investigations into how the redecoration was funded are already being carried out by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, independent adviser on ministers’ interests Lord Geidt and the UK Electoral Commission.

Mr Johnson has said he “personally” paid for the renovations but has refused to say whether he received an initial donation from the Conservative Party to cover the costs.