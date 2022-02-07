British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife has blamed “bitter ex-officials” for allegations she has too much influence on government policy.

Carrie Johnson’s role in Downing Street is under fresh scrutiny after a biography containing claims about her wanting to “control everything” was serialised.

The book by Michael Ashcroft, the pollster and former deputy chairman of the Conservative party, claims that Ms Johnson used her husband’s phone to direct his staff during his leadership campaign, with advisers believing the instructions were from him.

It also claims that Ms Johnson orchestrated the sacking of a member of staff she did not like. The allegations come after months of criticism of her by Tory MPs, who believe she exerts too much influence on policy making and staffing in Downing Street while their opinions are overlooked.

Ms Johnson is known to have fallen out with Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s former chief adviser.

The claims were dismissed as a “brutal briefing campaign against her by enemies of her husband”.

“This is just the latest attempt by bitter ex-officials to discredit her,” her spokesman said.

“She is a private individual who plays no role in government.”

Mr Ashcroft, writing in The Mail on Sunday, said his research had suggested Ms Johnson’s “behaviour is preventing him [Mr Johnson] from leading Britain as effectively as the voters deserve”.

It has been alleged that Ms Johnson was at the centre of a number of scandals involving Mr Johnson, including the luxury redecoration of the flat the couple share in No 11, and that she was key in flying animals out of Kabul as the Taliban took control.

No 10 has denied Mr or Ms Johnson had any involvement in the evacuation.

The book also claims Ms Johnson forced out a special adviser, Ellie Lyons, because she was “attractive and intelligent”.

Sarah Vine, who recently separated from Michael Gove, said claims about Ms Johnson’s role were sexist.

“It’s always the easiest thing to do to blame the woman and the truth is far more complicated than that,” she said. “If Boris Johnson has given Carrie too much access or too much leeway, that’s his fault. He is the person in charge. He is the prime minister.”

George Osborne, the former chancellor of the exchequer, said: “Whatever the flaws and faults of the Boris Johnson government – or indeed its successes – they are the responsibility of Boris, not his wife Carrie.”

Yesterday Ms Johnson was also defended by Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, who said the ire aimed at her was “interesting”.

He said: “The reportage that somehow she’s got undue influence, I don’t think that’s true. The prime minister has been in politics for 25 years and has a pretty strong set of ideas.”

In the book, former cabinet minister John Whittingdale, who Ms Johnson previously worked for, said the influence she was said to have was ­inaccurate.

“I’m sure Boris and Carrie discuss things in a way that previous spouses would not, because they were much less political,” he said.

“Samantha Cameron had little interest in politics. Philip May didn’t have a great knowledge of politics.

“This is the first time the PM’s wife has been a committed political activist and had knowledge and experience of working in politics, so of course it’s going to be talked about. But she’s very good. She advised me for 15 months, so I know she’s good.”

Earlier, senior members of the Conservative Party urged challengers to the prime minister to rein in their ambitions and focus instead on steering Britain through the biggest plunge in living standards in a generation.

Iain Duncan Smith, a former Conservative Party leader, told BBC TV that the time was not right for a challenge but said such events had been hugely damaging and Mr Johnson needed to show contrition so he “never ever gets to this point ever again”.

Reacting this morning, British health minister Sajid Javid said that reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife Carrie was interfering with his ability to lead were sexist, undignified and unfair.

"It is sexist ... Going after Carrie Johnson is undignified, it is unfair and it is wrong," Javid told Sky News.

Javid also said the allegations were misogynistic.

"As a general rule, a politician's partner ... should be off limits," he told BBC Television.

Carrie, 33, a former head of communications for the Conservative Party and former senior adviser to ministers including Javid, is Johnson's third wife and the couple have two young children.

Her spokesperson said the allegations in Ashcroft's book were "a brutal briefing campaign against her by enemies of her husband".

"This is just the latest attempt by bitter ex-officials to discredit her. She is a private individual who plays no role in government," the spokesperson said.

