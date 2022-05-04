Boris Johnson’s UK government ‘mired in sleaze and scandal’ and may be facing collapse says Lib Dem leader

UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s administration is “mired in sleaze” and could suffer the same fate as his Conservative predecessor John Major 25 years ago, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey warned.

Following weeks of damaging stories about the culture in Westminster, Mr Davey compared the situation to 1997, when he was first elected and the Tories collapsed against Tony Blair’s Labour.

“The Conservative government had run out of steam, was not listening to people and was mired in sleaze and scandal,” Mr Davey said.

“And when I speak to people on the doorsteps, the biggest issue, actually, is cost of living. And when you get out of Westminster and talk to people across the country, they’re quite alarmed that the Conservatives are so out of touch they’re pushing up taxes.”

Local council elections across the UK tomorrow follow revelations about lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall, the resignation of Tory MP Neil Parish for watching pornography in the House of Commons and the conviction of MP Imran Ahmad Khan for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Mr Davey added that, in another echo of 1997, it is the issue of household finances being raised by voters.

“There were lots of stealth taxes, remember, and we’re seeing that again; we’re seeing 15 tax rises from the Conservatives, quite unfair ones, at a time of a cost-of-living crisis.

“So I’ve not seen anything like it while I’ve been in parliament, but it does remind me of that period when the Conservatives completely lost touch.”

But while in 1997 Mr Blair and then Lib Dem leader Paddy Ashdown held extensive talks about working together, Mr Davey insisted there is no pact with Labour now although he welcomed Keir Starmer’s party’s shift towards the centre.

“I welcome politicians from any party who share similar policy positions, who change their policy positions to be more aligned to us, of course I welcome that.

“And there’s no doubt Keir Starmer is much more to the centre than [former Labour leader and Sir Keir’s predecessor] Jeremy Corbyn. I mean, that’s hardly news. And I think that’s a good thing for British politics if people are more towards what I call the reformist centre.”

The Tories suggested the local elections have seen Labour stand down in areas such as the south-west of England, where the Liberal Democrats pose the strongest threat, with Mr Davey’s party returning the favour in the north east.

But he added: “There isn’t a pact. There won’t be a pact.”

He cited “very clear” evidence, with the Lib Dems taking on Labour in other areas of England and triumphing in parliamentary by-elections in Chesham and Amersham and North Shropshire.

Mr Davey said he relishes the prospect of another by-election contest in Tiverton and Honiton, the safe Tory seat being vacated by Mr Parish.

The Lib Dems will have to overturn a 24,000 majority but the Lib Dem leader said: “It reminds me of the by-election in North Shropshire.

“There was a very rural community where the Conservatives had taken it for granted for decades. When we started knocking on doors in North Shropshire, people were talking about ambulance waiting times, a health service in crisis, farmers who felt betrayed.

“I would expect there’ll be some of that in Tiverton and Honiton.”