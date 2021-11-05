Boris Johnson’s private jet flight departing COP26 emitted 50 times more carbon than train

Boris Johnson’s private jet flight from Glasgow to attend dinner at a London club is likely to have produced at least 980kg more carbon emissions per passenger than if he had taken the train.

Mr Johnson opted to take the highest-carbon form of transport when travelling from the pivotal COP26 climate conference on November 3 to dine at the Garrick Club, a men-only private members’ club in the capital.

Had he taken the train, the 644km journey from Scotland would have emitted just 20kg of CO2 (per passenger), according to the Campaign for Better Transport.

However, he instead travelled by private charter plane. Research by Transport and Environment (T&E) found that private jets are 50 times more polluting than trains.

A No 10 spokesman told the Mirror: “All travel decisions are made with consideration for security and time restraints. The prime minister travelled on one of the most carbon efficient planes of its size in the world.”

Glasgow-London flights take around an hour and a half, while the train journey takes from four hours and 28 minutes.

A scheduled commercial flight would have been quicker than the train but five to 14 times less polluting than a private jet.

A government spokesperson said: “We use a specific type of fuel which is a blend of 35pc sustainable aviation fuel and 65pc normal fuel – which is the maximum amount allowed – and, obviously, emissions will be offset.”

Mr Johnson has been accused of promoting double standards after he urged other countries to do everything possible to lower their emissions at COP26. (©Independent News Service)