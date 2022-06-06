Boris Johnson’s allies warn Tory rebels an early election is possible

Boris Johnson’s allies have warned there could be an early election in Britain as they attempt to convince wavering Tory MPs not to submit letters of no confidence.

The UK prime minister’s advisers have let it be known that an election next year – or even sooner – is a possibility.

The message is seen by some insiders as a coded warning that those who turn on the prime minister may lose his support when they seek re-­selection from local parties.

David Canzini, a senior political adviser in Downing Street, told around 80 Tory MPs facing tight re-elections last month to be ready for an election as early as autumn 2023.

But whether Mr Johnson would call a snap election as the cost-of-living crisis bites and with a sizable polling deficit to Labour, when he could wait until 2024, remains unclear.

Indeed, some Tory rebels are using the prospect of an early election to convince waverers the other way, pointing to Mr Johnson’s poor poll ratings.

A one-page briefing note being pushed by some Tory MP critics of the prime minister over the weekend declares that Mr Johnson is “no longer an electoral asset”.

The 14 bullet points include reference to an opinion poll that found a quarter of Conservative voters wanted Mr Johnson to resign and a claim that the Partygate saga was “not going away”.

The origins of the note or how widely it is being shared are unclear, but its existence being leaked to the media yesterday underscored the internal debate playing out in the party.

An opinion poll published over the weekend showed the Tories could lose the upcoming by-election in Wakefield on June 23 by 20 points, despite winning the seat at the December 2019 election.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps predicted yesterday that there would not be a confidence vote this week and downplayed the significance of negative polling results. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

