Boris Johnson will not run in Conservative leadership race

Boris Johnson will not stand for the Conservative Party leadership.

He said that despite having the support of over 100 MPs to run, he had come to the conclusion “this would simply not be the right thing to do” as “you can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament”.

Mr Johnson said that due to the failure to reach a deal with Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, “I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward and commit my support to whoever succeeds”.

The former prime minister added: “I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time.”

Mr Johnson ruled himself out of running for the Tory leadership, despite claiming he had the support required to do so.

He said: “I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024 – and tonight I can confirm that I have cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder, and I could put my nomination in tomorrow.

“There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members – and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday.

“But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.”

He said he had “reached out to both Rishi (Sunak) and Penny (Mordaunt) – because I hoped that we could come together in the national interest – we have sadly not been able to work out a way of doing this.”

Mr Johnson’s campaign team have earlier told supporters they have secured the 100 nominations needed from MPs for the former prime minister to get on the ballot paper.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has sent a Whatsapp message to supporters confirming they have the numbers, according to The Sun’s political editor Harry Cole.

Mr Heaton-Harris told them: “OK everyone! Some very good news! Thanks to all your hard work I can confirm we have completed all the paperwork (verified all nominations, with proposer and seconder) to be on the ballot tomorrow.”

However Mr Johnson ultimately ruled himself out of the leadership race to replace Liz Truss, ending intense speculation that he was to stage a comeback – just three months after he had been ousted from office.

He had spent the weekend trying to build support among MPs to run in the leadership contest and said he had reached the threshold of 100 MPs to run.

While he was comfortably ahead of former minister Pennry Mordaunt when it came to the backing of MPs, he was still far behind his former chancellor, Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak was runner-up after Truss in this summer's Tory leadership race to replace Mr Johnson after he was forced out by a string of ethics scandals. On Sunday, he confirmed he was running again in the latest leadership contest.

Mr Sunak has the backing of at least 124 Conservative MPs, according to unofficial tallies.

“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done," Mr Sunak said in a statement.