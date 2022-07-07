Boris Johnson will cause ‘carnage’ if allowed to stay on as caretaker PM, warns Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnson is “playing for time” and will “cause carnage” if he is allowed to stay as caretaker prime minister, his former adviser Dominic Cummings has said.

Mr Johnson is stepping down as prime minister but is expected to remain in a caretaker role until a new leader is announced this autumn.

Mr Cummings, who resigned from his position with the party in 2020 and had a very public falling out with the Conservative party leader, said there will be carnage if he stays in the position until autumn.

In response to a tweet that said “Boris Johnson is (believe it or not) planning to appoint new ministers to fill the gaps in his team” Mr Cummings said: “I know that guy & I'm telling you -he doesn't think it's over, he's thinking 'there's a war, weird shit happens in a war, play for time play for time, I can still get out of this, I got a mandate, members love me, get to September...'

“If MPs leave him in situ there'll be CARNAGE.”

Mr Johnson’s resignation comes as a total of 82 MPs have left Government positions since he became Prime Minister in 2019, 30 more than the 52 departures during the whole of Theresa May’s premiership.

His former adviser, Mr Cummings, has been very vocal about his falling out with the PM after a “bitter row” over his close ally Lee Cain, who was the communications director for the party.

It was reported that matters came to a head when the PM chose former ITV News editor Allegra Stratton to take televised daily press briefings over Mr Cain.

After this, Mr Cummings then dramatically departed after reportedly losing an internal power struggle with Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie Symonds.

In an explosive blog, Mr Cummins revealed there were issues before this, as he was being accused by the party of making false accusations to the media.

He had been accused by Downing Street sources of leaking private text messages between Mr Johnson and businessman James Dyson.

The texts show the PM telling Mr Dyson he would “fix” an issue on the tax status of Dyson staff working in the UK as at the start of the pandemic the UK government asked several companies, including Dyson, to make ventilators.

Mr Cummings said he did not leak these messages and also defended himself against leaking reports of a November lockdown and the financing of refurbishment of a Downing Street apartment.