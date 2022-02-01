Boris Johnson will ask Sue Gray for a new report on Downing Street parties

Boris Johnson will ask Sue Gray to produce a new report into the allegations of parties in Downing Street in an attempt to quell growing anger from Conservative backbenchers and save his administration.

Ms Gray, a senior civil servant, published a 12-page “update” of her investigation into the claims yesterday and disclosed that a gathering in the prime minister’s Downing Street flat was one of a dozen events being looked at by the police.

She said there had been a “failure of leadership”, warned against “excessive” drinking from officials inside No 10 and declared that some of the events should never have taken place.

However, Ms Gray also said she was unable to produce a “meaningful” report because Scotland Yard had told her not to reveal details of events being looked into by police.

The Metropolitan Police later confirmed that they were looking at a dossier of relevant material that includes more than 300 photographs and 500 pieces of written evidence.

Mr Johnson endured a bruising appearance in the Commons, in which Theresa May, the former prime minister, led criticism from the Conservative benches. Tory MPs, including the former chief whip Mark Harper, asked him if he would publish the report in its entirety. He repeatedly refused to give such assurances, saying the police inquiry made him unable to do so.

While he was on his feet in the chamber, the Met issued a statement saying that such a prohibition would no longer apply once their inquiry was complete.

Downing Street issued a statement saying that Ms Gray would be asked to provide another “update”, which would be published once received by No 10.

It was unclear last night whether that report will contain the photographs, text messages, emails and statements gathered by Ms Gray’s team, which interviewed more than 70 people.

The timing of any new report is uncertain with the Met’s investigation only just starting – potentially buying Mr Johnson vital weeks to preserve his grip on power. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

