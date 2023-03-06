| 5.1°C Dublin

Boris Johnson was ‘nationally distrusted’ during pandemic, top UK civil servant warned

Boris Johnson. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Expand

Dominic McGrath and David Lynch

Britain’s top civil servant described Boris Johnson as a “nationally distrusted figure” during the Covid pandemic, according to the latest leaks of Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages.

The comment from October 2020 was published by the Daily Telegraph, as part of the latest tranche of leaked correspondence from the former health secretary.

