Boris Johnson warns UK faces ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron as he says everyone over 18 will be offered booster by end of the year

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said tonight that Britain faces a “tidal wave” of infections from the Omicron coronavirus variant, and announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to strengthen defences against it.

In a televised address, Mr Johnson said everyone aged 18 and older will be offered a third shot of vaccine by the end of this month in response to the Omicron “emergency”. The previous target had been the end of January.

He said cases of the highly transmissible variant are doubling every two to three days and “there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming”.

”And I’m afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need,” Mr Johnson said. “But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose – a booster dose – we can all bring our level of protection back up.”

The Indo Daily: Booster vaccines and the ethical dilemma – a first world problem?

Read More

He announced a “national mission” to deliver booster vaccines, with pop-up vaccination centres, seven-day-a-week clinics getting support from teams of military planners and thousands of volunteer vaccinators.

Mr Johnson’s December 31 target applies to England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also expected to speed up their vaccination campaigns.

UK scientists believe existing vaccines appear less effective in preventing symptomatic infections in people exposed to Omicron, though preliminary data shows that effectiveness appears to rise to between 70pc and 75pc after a third vaccine dose.

Mr Johnson's announcement came hours after his government raised the country’s official coronavirus threat level, warning the rapid spread of Omicron had pushed the UK into risky territory.

The chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said the emergence of the highly transmissible new strain “adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and health care services” at a time when Covid-19 is already widespread.

They recommended raising the alert level from 3 to 4 on a 5-point scale. The top level, 5, indicates authorities think the health care system is about to be overwhelmed.

The doctors said early evidence shows Omicron is spreading much faster than the currently dominant Delta variant, and that vaccines offer less protection against it.

British officials say Omicron is likely to replace Delta as the dominant strain in the UK within days.

“Data on severity will become clearer over the coming weeks but hospitalizations from Omicron are already occurring and these are likely to increase rapidly,” they said.

Concerns about the new variant led Mr Johnson’s Conservative government to reintroduce restrictions that were lifted almost six months ago. Masks must be worn in most indoor settings, Covid-19 certificates must be shown to enter nightclubs and people are being urged to work from home if possible.

However, many scientists say that is unlikely to be enough and are calling for tougher measures, which the government has so far resisted.

Scientists in South Africa, where Omicron was first identified, say they see signs it may cause less severe disease than Delta, but caution that it is too soon to be certain.