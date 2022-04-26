Boris Johnson vows to punish MP over ‘perverted smears’

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has accused Tory MPs of using anonymous briefings to spread sexist claims about her. Photo: PA/Jessica Taylor

Boris Johnson has made threats to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who was responsible for making misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

Mr Johnson was forced to condemn “misogyny” from his own party after Ms Rayner accused Tory MPs of using anonymous briefings to spread “desperate, perverted smears”.

Meanwhile, a report in The i newspaper claims Tory rebels are working together to oust Mr Johnson after the local elections in May.

The report claims factions on the Conservative back benches are working in a more synchronised manner to remove the prime minister over the Partygate scandal.

“They are working together more now,” one source told the paper. “One Nation and 2019 Tory MPs are more co-ordinated.”

It comes as Mr Johnson finds himself under increasing pressure over Covid law-breaking in Downing Street.

A separate report in The Times said a Whitehall investigation into the scandal could be so damning for the prime minister that he could be left with no option but to resign.

But Mr Johnson has insisted that he remains an electoral “asset” to the Tories despite growing calls from his own MPs to quit over the lockdown breaches.

Downing Street said the prime minister has not received any further fixed penalties for violating Covid laws.

“There is nothing to update on,” Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said.

This month’s disclosure that Mr Johnson had been fined over a 56th birthday gathering in the cabinet room led to fresh demands from some Tory MPs for him to stand aside.

No 10 is said to be braced for Mr Johnson to be given a second fine amid reports police have begun sending out fixed penalty notices for a “bring your own booze” party he attended in the Downing Street garden in May 2020.

Meanwhile, there are new reports the final Partygate report of senior civil servant Sue Gray, due to be published once police have finished their inquiries, will be so critical Mr Johnson’s position will be untenable.

Campaigning in Bury ahead of local elections on May 5, Mr Johnson refused to be drawn on Ms Gray’s findings.

“There is absolutely no circumstance in which I’m going to comment on that before the thing is complete,” he said.

Asked if he was still an asset to the Tories in the elections, he said: “I’m not denying that.”

He added: “I think the greatest asset the Conservatives have are Conservative values and the way Conservative councillors up and down the country deliver taxpayer value.

“That’s what really matters and I think that’s what people will be focused on. And we will be fighting for every vote right up to polling day.”