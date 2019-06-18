Boris Johnson tops ballot in second round of voting in Tory contest, Dominic Raab eliminated from race
Boris Johnson has topped the ballot in the second round of voting in the Tory leadership contest, with Dominic Raab eliminated from the race to be the next prime minister.
Candidates need 33 votes in today's second ballot to remain in the Tory leadership race.
Here are the results from the second round of voting in the Tory leadership contest:
- Michael Gove: 41
- Jeremy Hunt: 46
- Sajid Javid: 33
- Boris Johnson: 126
- Dominic Raab: 30
- Rory Stewart: 37
Press Association
