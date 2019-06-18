Boris Johnson has topped the ballot in the second round of voting in the Tory leadership contest, with Dominic Raab eliminated from the race to be the next prime minister.

Boris Johnson has topped the ballot in the second round of voting in the Tory leadership contest, with Dominic Raab eliminated from the race to be the next prime minister.

Boris Johnson tops ballot in second round of voting in Tory contest, Dominic Raab eliminated from race

Candidates need 33 votes in today's second ballot to remain in the Tory leadership race.

Here are the results from the second round of voting in the Tory leadership contest:

- Michael Gove: 41

The six remaining Conservative leadership contenders (clockwise from top left) Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Rory Stewart, Dominic Raab, Michael Gove and Sajid Javid

- Jeremy Hunt: 46

- Sajid Javid: 33

- Boris Johnson: 126

- Dominic Raab: 30

- Rory Stewart: 37

Press Association