News Britain

Tuesday 18 June 2019

Boris Johnson tops ballot in second round of voting in Tory contest, Dominic Raab eliminated from race

Risk factor: The Tory leadership race, led by Boris Johnson, could make a no-deal Brexit more likely
Risk factor: The Tory leadership race, led by Boris Johnson, could make a no-deal Brexit more likely
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Boris Johnson has topped the ballot in the second round of voting in the Tory leadership contest, with Dominic Raab eliminated from the race to be the next prime minister.

Candidates need 33 votes in today's second ballot to remain in the Tory leadership race.

Here are the results from the second round of voting in the Tory leadership contest:

- Michael Gove: 41

The six remaining Conservative leadership contenders (clockwise from top left) Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Rory Stewart, Dominic Raab, Michael Gove and Sajid Javid
The six remaining Conservative leadership contenders (clockwise from top left) Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Rory Stewart, Dominic Raab, Michael Gove and Sajid Javid

- Jeremy Hunt: 46

- Sajid Javid: 33

- Boris Johnson: 126

- Dominic Raab: 30

- Rory Stewart: 37

Press Association

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News