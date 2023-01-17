Boris Johnson to publish memoir ‘like no other’ after signing book deal

Boris Johnson has signed a book deal for a memoir detailing his time as prime minister.

HarperCollins have signed the deal with Mr Johnson for an undisclosed fee.

No date has yet been set for the release of the book, with the announcement coming only several months after Mr Johnson was forced from office and amid ongoing speculation that he might harbour ambitions to return to frontline politics.

Arabella Pike, publishing director at HarperCollins’ William Collins, called it a prime ministerial memoir “like no other”. She said: “I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times.”

This week the former PM was urged to come clean about his financial affairs and end his Conservative leadership ambitions, as the former prime minister became embroiled in a fresh row over money.

The prime minister is thought to have secured an £800,000 line of credit while he was at No 10, backed by a millionaire relative who was suggested for a top role at a quango.

One source told the Sunday Times Mr Johnson had been close to “going broke”, and the line of credit was said to have been made available for his living costs, including divorce payments.

It comes as The Independent revealed that a bitter row has emerged amonst Tory plotters over how best to return Mr Johnson to his former role as leader of the party.

The discord is yet another setback as the ex-PM faces a rough start to the new year.

Last week, he faced claims that he had quipped during a leaving do held at No 10 while Covid lockdown restrictions were still in place that it was the “most un-socially distanced party in the UK right now”.

Friends of Mr Johnson also suggested that he may have to strike a deal with Rishi Sunak and agree to refrain from challenging the current prime minister’s leadership in return for a safer seat to fight in the next general election.

Senior military figures also criticised Mr Johnson over a planned trip to Ukraine, with one accusing him of “looking for publicity” in a war zone.