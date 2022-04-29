Boris Johnson to finally admit he was at ‘Abba party’ in Downing Street during lockdown

Boris Johnson is to admit he was present in his Downing Street flat during the lockdown-busting “Abba party” – but only in order to conduct a job interview with a close friend of his wife.

The British prime minister had refused to say whether he was at the November 13, 2020, gathering – held to mark the departure of Dominic Cummings – but is now conceding privately that he was there.

The sound of The Winner Takes It All is said to have boomed through the building, making it one of the most controversial of up to six events Mr Johnson attended in apparent breach of Covid laws.

Last week, Mr Johnson told Tory MPs it was “a work event” – lifting the lid on the evidence he is likely to have given the police and Sue Gray’s stalled Cabinet Office inquiry.

Now, he is expected to argue that he invited Henry Newman – then an adviser to Michael Gove – to join him in the No 11 flat where he lives with his wife and children.

A government source told The Times that Mr Johnson has claimed he did not break the law because he was conducting a work-related interview with the adviser in another part of the flat. Mr Johnson invited Mr Newman up to the flat to distance the pair from leaving drinks being held elsewhere in the building for Lee Cain, who had just been ousted as his director of communications.

Separately, Downing Street has not denied that Mr Johnson effectively turned Mr Cain’s event into a leaving party. “He said he wanted to say a few words for Lee and started pouring drinks for people and drinking himself,” a source told the Sunday Times.

Carrie Johnson has previously described her close friend Mr Newman as her political “bestie” and he is said to be a regular Downing Street visitor.

Mr Johnson is expected to escape a fine for the “bring your own booze” party he attended in the No 10 garden, a legal expert has predicted – despite others being punished.

But his troubles have deepened after he failed to block a Commons inquiry into whether he lied to MPs, when he wrongly told them no Covid rules were broken.

Top Conservatives are predicting that a post-local elections challenge to Mr Johnson’s leadership is now inevitable, as MPs contemplate no end to the controversy.

And, one senior Tory, Steve Baker, has warned the Conservatives will “reap the whirlwind” of public anger over the parties at the ballot box on May 5.

Meanwhile a spokesman for Mr Johnson has said he is “uncomfortable” with the idea of politicians summoning journalists to explain their stories. The comments came after the editor of The Mail On Sunday refused a meeting with the Commons Speaker to discuss an article in his newspaper about Angela Rayner.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle told MPs he had arranged a meeting with The Mail On Sunday’s David Dillon following an outcry over claims in the article that the deputy Labour leader crossed and uncrossed her legs to distract Mr Johnson in the Commons.

In his response to Mr Hoyle, published in the Daily Mail, Mr Dillon said he and his political editor Glen Owen would not be attending as journalists should “not take instruction from officials of the House of Commons, however august they may be”.

Downing Street issued a thinly veiled rebuke to Mr Hoyle over his attempt to call in Mr Dillon. After the comments were reported, Ms Rayner said on Wednesday: “I said...in January that the sexist film parody about me was misogynistic and it still is now.

“As women we sometimes try to brush aside the sexism we face, but that doesn’t make it ok. The Mail implies today that I somehow enjoy being subjected to sexist slurs. I don’t. They are mortifying and deeply hurtful.”