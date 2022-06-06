A vote of confidence in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership is set to take place later today.

Sir Graham Brady, who chairs the 1922 Committee that organises such votes, made the announcement on Monday morning.

A ballot will be held between 6pm-8pm after it emerged the threshold of 15pc of the party’s parliamentary votes had been reached. It was triggered after at least 54 Tory MPs submitted letters of no-confidence in Mr Johnson.

Speaking on Monday morning, Mr Brady said: “An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.”

Mr Johnson will have to secure the backing of half his MPs plus one to survive - 181 votes.

If he wins, he will remain as party leader and prime minister and be immune from another such challenge for a year.

However, if he loses, a contest to choose a new party leader and prime minister will take place, with Mr Johnson excluded from standing.

Outside Houses of Parliament, Mr Brady said he notified Boris Johnson of the news on Sunday, and they agreed a timetable to hold the vote as soon as possible.

Asked when the threshold was passed, Sir Graham said some Tory MPs "asked specifically that it should not be until the end of the Jubilee celebrations". He declined to say whether he submitted a letter himself.

Jesse Norman was the latest Tory MP to announce that he has submitted a letter to Mr Brady calling for a confidence vote in Boris Johnson.

In a letter to the Prime Minister posted on social media, Mr Norman, the MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire, said Mr Johnson had presided over "a culture of casual law-breaking" in No 10 and that his claim to be vindicated by the Sue Gray report was "grotesque".

However, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said shortly before the vote was confirmed that Mr Johnson will "stand and fight his corner" in the vote.

"This country doesn't need a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister. What we need to be doing as a country is looking ahead to the challenges that exist," Mr Javid told Sky News.

The letters came after a sustained period of pressure on the prime minister over partygate, revelations of lockdown-breaking events in Downing Street and across Whitehall during pandemic restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

The Prime Minister was fined for attending his birthday party in the Cabinet Room in Number 10 in June 2020. His wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined for the same event. Mr and Mrs Johnson were booed as they entered St Paul’s Cathedral this weekend for a service marking Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Metropolitan Police investigation into partygate concluded in May, with 126 fixed penalty notices issued to 83 people.

Despite expectations that the prime minister would receive additional fines on top of the fixed penalty notice for his birthday party, he was issued with only one.

This was viewed as a boost for Mr Johnson, but the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray's damning full report into partygate put his position in doubt once more.

Her findings pushed enough Conservative MPs to submit letters and the prime minister now faces a vote in his leadership a little under two and a half years after he won the biggest Tory majority since the 1980s.