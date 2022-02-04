| 5°C Dublin

British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters Expand

Ashley Cowburn

Boris Johnson has reportedly suffered another resignation of a fifth aide from his No 10 operation after an evening of turmoil at the top of government.

According to Conservative Home, Elena Narozanski, a former adviser to cabinet minister Michael Gove, quit her role in the Downing Street policy unit.

It comes after Mr Johnson was dealt a severe blow on Thursday, with his longstanding ally, Munira Mirza, handing in her resignation in protest at his “scurrilous” smear against the Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer.

Reports of her resignation came just moments after a government minister attempted to claim the departure of key advisers demonstrated Mr Johnson was “taking charge” of his faltering Downing Street operation.

More to follow

