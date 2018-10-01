Former Britain Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been pictured running through a field near his home in what appears to be a dig at Prime Minister Theresa May .

Boris Johnson snapped running through field in apparent dig at Theresa May

Mrs May previously said, while campaigning ahead of last year's general election, that the naughtiest thing she ever did was run through a field of wheat as a young girl.

Photos emerged today of Boris Johnson running through a field near his Oxfordshire home, with political commentators accusing him of "trolling" the prime minister.

The Tory politician is at the centre of a bitter row with Mrs May after slamming her Brexit strategy last weekend.

Mr Johnson branded her Brexit plan "deranged" and "preposterous".

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Mr Johnson said the UK should build a bridge to Ireland and put the HS2 rail line on hold to focus on a high-speed link in the north of England.

He described Mrs May's call for a facilitated customs arrangement - part of the Chequers plan to break the impasse in Brexit talks - "entirely preposterous".

