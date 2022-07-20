Boris Johnson signs off last Prime Minister’s Questions telling MPs: ‘Hasta la vista, baby’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during his final Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson declared "mission largely accomplished" before signing-off his final Prime Minister's Questions by telling MPs: "Hasta la vista, baby."

The outgoing British Prime Minister received a standing ovation from the Conservative benches after concluding his final remarks, although his predecessor Theresa May did not join in with the applause.

In his final answer from the despatch box, Mr Johnson said: "I want to use the last few seconds to give some words of advice to my successor, whoever he or she may be.

"Number one, stay close to the Americans, stick up for the Ukrainians, stick up for freedom and democracy everywhere.

"Cut taxes and de-regulation wherever you can and make this the greatest place to live and invest, which it is.

"I love the Treasury but remember that if we'd always listened to the Treasury we wouldn't have built the M25 or the Channel Tunnel.

"Focus on the road ahead, but always remember to check the rear-view mirror.

"And remember above all it's not Twitter that counts, it's the people who sent us here."

The Spanish term "hasta la vista" translates to "see you later", but "hasta la vista, baby" is the catchphrase of Arnold Schwarzenegger's cyborg character in the 1991 movie Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Mr Johnson added: "The last few years have been the greatest privilege of my life, and it's true that I helped to get the biggest Tory majority for 40 years and a huge realignment in UK politics.

"We've transformed our democracy and restored our national independence.

"I've helped to get this country through a pandemic and helped save another country from barbarism, and frankly that's enough to be going on with.

"Mission largely accomplished, for now."

He thanked his staff and MPs before giving a nod to Schwarzenegger's Terminator character by adding: "Hasta la vista, baby. Thank you."

Mr Johnson received pats on the back from loyalist MPs as he exited the chamber.

Mr Johnson earlier paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the IRA bombing of Regent’s and Hyde Park in London and Bloody Friday.

He was speaking at the start of his last Prime Minister’s Questions as PM.

Mr Johnson said “Today marks the 40th anniversary of bombings in Regent’s and Hyde Park and tomorrow sees the 50th anniversary of Bloody Friday.

“Such terror by the Provisional IRA was barbaric, shameful and brought untold grief to countless families and our thoughts are with all those that lost loved ones during The Troubles.

“We as a government remain determined to build a better, shared future for all the people of Northern Ireland.”

The bombings of Regent’s and Hyde Park took place on July 20, 1982. Eleven people died after the Provisional IRA attacked military ceremonies taking place in the parks.

Bloody Friday is the name given to July 21, 1972, when a series of IRA planted bombs all went off within minutes of each other in Belfast. Nine people died with over 100 people injured in the blasts, which were scattered over the city centre.