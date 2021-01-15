Boris Johnson scraps UK travel corridors over new coronavirus strains

The PM told Downing Street that the measure is in response to the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and the discovery of new strains of the virus

Boris Johnson has scrapped the UK’s travel corridors, meaning arrivals from every country must self-isolate for at least five days.

The Prime Minister told the Downing Street press conference that the measure is in response to the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and the discovery of new strains of the virus.

He said: “It’s precisely because we have the hope of that vaccine and the risk of new strains coming from overseas that we must take additional steps now to stop those strains from entering the country.

“Yesterday we announced that we’re banning flights from South America and Portugal and to protect us against the risk from as-yet-unidentified strains we will also temporarily close all travel corridors from 0400 on Monday.”

